Liverpool focused on signing Leipzig midfielder

Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig's Naby Keita as their prime target for the summer transfer window.





The Guinea international has provided a number of solid displays for Leipzig at the centre of the park, and this has led to comparisons with N'Golo Kante for his tireless work rate.



A report from The Star suggests that the Merseysiders are lining up a move for the enforcer with Jurgen Klopp keen to add more steel to the heart of the midfield.



Skipper Jordan Henderson and Emre Can have occupied the holding midfield duties during the course of the campaign, but neither have managed to control the game when it comes to the lower-half teams.



Keita, who joined Leipzig from sister club RB Salzburg last summer, is expected to cost in excess of £26m during the coming transfer window.



German champions Bayern Munich are also keeping a close watch on the highly-rated anchorman, but Leipzig will probably ignore an approach from their domestic rivals.

