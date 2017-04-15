Jose Mourinho ready to sanction move for Real Madrid star

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly step up the club's pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the summer.





The France international has earned ample opportunities in the starting lineup this season with manager Zinedine Zidane opting to pair him alongside Sergio Ramos in central defence.



In spite of this, the European champions are prepared to sanction his sale with Zidane having set his sights on signing Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci in the summer, Don Balon reports.



United head coach Mourinho was in charge of Los Blancos when Varane arrived from French club Lens in the summer of 2011, and he will seek to use his close association with the player in order to lure him to Old Trafford.



Varane, who is now a regular in the Les Bleus' setup, is currently valued in the region of £50m, and Mourinho will have no issues in matching the player's valuation in the summer.



The 23-year-old is currently nursing a hamstring problem which is likely to keep him out of the El Clasico against Barcelona later in the month.

