Kieran Tierney prefers Man United over Spurs

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is prepared to snub interest from Tottenham Hotspur with Manchester United said to be keeping track on his performances.





The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Scottish champions this campaign, and this has heightened speculation over his future ahead of the summer transfer window.



Spurs are understood to be keen on signing the exciting left-back with Danny Rose likely to be sold out to Manchester City on a £50m plus deal in the summer.



However, The Manchester Evening News suggests that the youngster could snub advances from the north London side, should United come forward for his signature.



United boss Jose Mourinho is currently mulling over the position of Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, but there are no guarantees that Tierney would emerge as a regular starter.



Tierney, who is contracted at Parkhead until 2021, could face added competition from Marcos Rojo, who could shift to the left back spot on the injury return of centre-back duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

