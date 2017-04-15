Jose's lethal trio plans

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been a sensation at Manchester United this season, leading their goalscoring charts and winning the club points on his own at times. One of United's main priorities this summer is to keep Ibrahimovic, and Jose Mourinho is lining up two deals worth £160 million, to create one of the deadliest strike forces in world football.





The Red Devils are desperate to keep hold of Ibrahimovic for another season, with the club supposedly willing to offer him a deal worth £10 million. Ultimately, the thing that will keep the Swedish superstar at Old Trafford is Champions League football, which United have two opportunities to achieve, either by finishing in the top four of the Premier League or winning the Europa League.



The Sun today reports that in order to create a devastating front three, Manchester United will spend £160 million to add Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku to their ranks. The club will have to spend big for both players, with Griezmann expected to cost more than the current world record fee and Lukaku also wanted by Chelsea.



If these two deals are completed, it will almost certainly signal the end of Wayne Rooney's career at Manchester United. Rooney has struggled to be a regular in Mourinho's team this season and a string of clubs are interested in adding him to their team.





