Everton plan to break their record transfer deal

Everton are a team with real ambition at the moment. Currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and with money to spend in the close season, they will be looking to break into the top four in the not too distant future. Their summer investment may include breaking their transfer record for a La Liga striker.





The current record signing for the Toffees is Romelu Lukaku, who they signed from Chelsea. The Daily Mail reports that Everton are willing to at least match that fee in a move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose. Although he has only been at the club for a year, Jose has been in great form, attracting interest from several European clubs.



Jose's buyout clause in his contract sits at £33 million, although Everton seem confident that they will be able to sign the Brazilian for a slightly lower price. It is not yet known whether Jose would be seen as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, are used to show the club's ambition in a bid to keep hold of their current top scorer.



With the funds available to Ronald Koeman, the Everton manager will be willing to spend big on his squad this summer, as he looks to keep the Merseyside club moving up the league. Everton are also keen to sign Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Gylfi Sigurdsson when the season is over.









