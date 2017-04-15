De Gea to Real Madrid in swap deal?

Real Madrid have been linked with Manchester United goalkeeper for a couple of years now, with the rumours refusing to go away. The Old Trafford club may now be willing to agree to the move, with a Real Madrid star set to move in the opposite direction.





David De Gea has not been selected for Manchester United's last two fixtures, with the club stating that he is nursing a hip injury. However, rumours have emerged that the Spanish goalkeeper has had a dispute with manager Jose Mourinho, which may see "The Special One" ready to let him move on.



Don Balon has announced that David De Gea is very keen for the move to go ahead, whilst Real Madrid see him as one of their main summer targets. With big funds already available at Manchester United, it is not money that they are chasing in return for De Gea, but instead it is German midfielder Toni Kroos that they want.



Kroos has been in strong form this season for the Santiago Bernabeu club, who would be disappointed to see him leave. However, if that is what they have to do in order to land a long term target, they may be willing to do business, especially with Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe being linked with summer moves to the Spanish Capital too.









