Arsenal, Liverpool to lose out on Insigne

Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool could drop their interest in Lorenzo Insigne amid his desire to extend his stay at Napoli.





The Italy international had earlier distanced himself from a potential extension at Naples with the club's hierarchy reluctant to match his wage demands.



However, the Serie A outfit have since held fresh negotiations with the highly rated forward, who is now on course to ink a fresh five-year deal contract.



According to Il Mattino, the attacker will commit his long-term future to his hometown club despite both Arsenal and Liverpool willing to offer him a substantial wage rise.



Lorenzo, who is currently on a £35,000 weekly package, is expected to pen a double-your-money deal with Napoli - which is still less than what the English pair have put on offer.



The 25-year-old is a fan favourite among the Napoli faithful after having amassed 45 goals in over 200 games across all competitions for the Italian side.

