Eden Hazard urges Batshuayi to leave Chelsea

Belgian playmaker Eden Hazard feels Michy Batshuayi should pursue a fresh challenge away from Chelsea following his limited playing time this season.

The former Marseille man knocked back advances from the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace to join the Blues on a £33m deal last summer.



Batshuayi has since not had the best of time in the Chelsea shirt after having failed to make a single start under the guidance of Italian coach Antonio Conte.



Conte has preferred to use Hazard as the false nine in Diego Costa's absence on occasions, and the 2014/15 PFA Player of the Year feels his compatriot should push for a move elsewhere.



"The advice I give to any player who lacks playing time is you have to play," he told Belgian outlet DH. "He must try to play more at Chelsea. Or he finds another club to bounce back."



Batshuayi is currently contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2021, and there is a possibility that the club could loan him out for next season with a view to monitoring his progress.



The 23-year-old has managed to net five goals across all competitions for Chelsea this term - four of them coming in the Cup games.

