Joe Hart to move to bitter rivals?

Much has been made about the speculation linking both David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois with a move to Real Madrid this summer, with both goalkeepers appearing keen on a move. Now, reports are suggesting that Manchester City exile Joe Hart may be signed as a replacement for whichever one is sold at the end of the season.





David De Gea has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for several seasons now. The Spanish goalkeeper seems very keen on a move back to his native country and with him not being selected for Manchester United's last two games, Jose Mourinho may have accepted that he will lose his first choice goalkeeper this summer.



In what would be a highly controversial move, Mourinho may turn his attention to England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is still contracted to fierce rivals Manchester City. The Mail on Sunday reports that Hart is high up on the list of replacements for De Gea, as he looks certain to be sold by Manchester City when his loan spell at Torino expires.



Hart remains a firm fan favourite at the club, but his desire to play regular first team football again for an elite club may persuade him to make the short journey to Old Trafford.



Alternatively, Real Madrid may sign Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. The Belgian goalkeeper is also said to be keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and Chelsea are also said to be willing to work on a deal which would see Alvaro Morata move in the opposite direction.



The same report says that Antonio Conte has been receiving reports about Hart's performances during his time in Italy, and sees him as an appropriate replacement, should his current first choice goalkeeper move to the Spanish Capital.



Despite seemingly having no future at Manchester City, Joe Hart will not be short of options to choose from when he is sold at the end of the season. City are expecting to receive around £25 million for their former number one, but if it is Manchester United who come knocking, don't be surprised if that figure increases.





