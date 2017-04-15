Manchester City captain wanted by Premier League clubs

It has been a frustrating couple of years for Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany . A key figure in the club's first ever Premier League title, injuries have hampered the Belgian defender's performances, leading the fan favourite to make just seven appearances this season. If Kompany is deemed surplus to requirements at the end of this season, both Everton and West Ham United are showing interest in signing him.





Kompany has had a huge influence of the Manchester City defence in recent years, providing great quality, composure and leadership to their back line, exactly what they have been lacking at times this season. Kompany scored in Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday and his delight was clear for all to see.



Despite Kompany's undoubtable quality, his injury record may lead Pep Guardiola to move the captain on in the summer and look to bring in a player that he will be able to call on more consistently.



The Mirror reports that Everton and West Ham are both showing interest in recruiting Kompany at the end of the season, as they both look install a natural leader and winner to their defence.



Kompany will be looking to prove his fitness between now and the end of the season, not only to try and persuade Manchester City to keep him at the club, but also to show potential buyers that he is over the worst in terms of injuries.









