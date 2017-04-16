Barcelona ready to lure Nolito back to Camp Nou

Spanish champions Barcelona are planning to lodge a summer offer to re-sign former player Nolito from Manchester City.

The former Celta Vigo star had been linked with a proposed move to Barca last summer before he turned down their approach for a switch to Manchester City for £13.8m.



Nolito has since struggled to break into the starting lineup on a regular basis under Pep Guardiola, and he is now worried that he could miss out on the Spain squad for next year's World Cup.



According to The Star, Nolito could have the option to rejoining Barca in the summer but he will have to take a pay cut on his current £80,000-a-week wages.



However, he could find himself in a similar situation as in City with Neymar, Lionel Messi Luis Suarez cementing their places as the preferred trio upfront.



Nolito, 30, snubbed a bigger pay day with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian during the winter transfer window.

