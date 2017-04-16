Man United plan surprise move for Everton ace
Manchester United have reportedly joined the long list of clubs keen on signing Everton midfielder Ross Barkley in the summer transfer window.
The England international has just 14 months left on his present deal, and talks over an extension are yet to progress at the Merseyside outfit.
According to The Mirror, United boss Jose Mourinho will seek to push for a move for Barkley in the summer with the club in need of an additional playmaker in their ranks.
The 23-year-old has shown signs of his old self under Toffees boss Ronald Koeman, but he will nevertheless be sold, should he fail to agree to a new contract during the off-season.
Barkley, who is currently valued at around £30, is also a transfer target for London trio Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, and this puts United in a potential tussle in order to acquire his signature in the summer.
Meanwhile, qualification for next season's Champions League could be key to any potential deal with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur literally guaranteed a route to the elite competition next season.
