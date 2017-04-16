Tottenham plan fresh Dele Alli extension

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly offer midfielder Dele Alli with a new long-term deal in order to ward off interest from European champions Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's side are keen on adding a youthful playmaker to their ranks and consider Alli as one of their top options ahead of the summer transfer window.



Alli, 21, has already racked an impressive tally of 29 goals across all competitions in his short Spurs career, and his performances have attracted interest from Europe's elite.



Los Blancos are one of the top clubs keeping tabs on the highly-rated youngster, and it is suggested that they could jump for his services, should a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard fall through.



Alli has already inked two contract extensions at White Hart Lane with the latest being a £60,000 weekly package on a six-year deal earlier in the season.



However, the Spurs' hierarchy are now prepared to offer him with a new and improved contract in order to make him one of the highest earners alongside Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris at the north London club, The Mirror claims.



Alli is also deemed to be on the radar of several Chinese clubs, who are willing to offer him a mammoth £700,000-a-week contract to move to the Far East.

