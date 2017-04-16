Burnley identify Michael Keane replacement

Premier League club Burnley will reportedly step up their interest in Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley , should Michael Keane part ways with the club in the summer transfer window.





The former Manchester United ace has transformed into a top-class centre-back in his time at Turf Moor, and he is now in the reckoning for a regular spot in the England national setup.



Keane's future has been the subject of speculation over the past few months, and it is understood that Everton could be the club to raid for his services with manager Ronald Koeman admitting his interest in the defender.



According to The Sun, Bartley is being lined up as a potential replacement for Keane, who could be sold for a sum of around £30m in the coming transfer window.



Bartley, who on a season-long loan at Elland Road from Swansea City, has been a commanding presence at the back under Garry Monk, and this is a quality Sean Dyche could favour in his side ahead of a testing 2017/18 campaign for the club.



The ex-Arsenal graduate has appeared in all but one league game for Leeds United this season - netting four goals in the process.

