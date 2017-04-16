Chelsea to permit Diego Costa sale?

Premier League leaders Diego Costa will reportedly sanction the sale Diego Costa in the summer with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata being lined up as a suitable replacement.

Costa, 28, had been a thorn in the defence for opposition clubs in the first half of the season as he scored goals in crucial games to earn his side valuable points.



However, since his rift with Antonio Conte at the turn of the year, the Spaniard appears to have lost his goalscoring form, and this has seen Eden Hazard take the burden to pull his side ahead.



The Express claims that the west London giants could permit the sale of Costa during the coming transfer window following his lack of thrust upfront in recent months.



Costa had been the subject of a world-record bid from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian during the winter period, and it is understood that they could revive their pursuit in the summer.



Meanwhile, the French league is also an option for the Brazilian-born marksman with Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain among the top clubs who could vie for his services.



Conte has had his eye on Morata for a while, and it is understood that the Blues will seek to secure the player's signature before allowing Costa to switch clubs in the off-season.

