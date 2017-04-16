Everton to retain interest in Swansea attacker

Everton will return with a fresh approach for Swansea City star Gylfi Sigurdsson when the transfer window reopens in three months' time.

The Icelandic footballer had been the subject of a transfer approach from the Toffees during the previous summer transfer window, but the Swans were reluctant to put a price on their player.



Sigurdsson, 27, has since kept up his impressive form in the top flight with eight goals and 11 assists, but this has not been enough to pull his club outside of the drop zone.



The Swans currently find themselves two points adrift safety, and it is suggested that the playmaker could leave irrespective of their league status at the end of the season.



Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is prepared to cough up a club-record £30m sum for the attacker in addition to £140,000-a-week in wages in order to lure him to Goodison in the summer.



Sigurdsson is being seen as a like-for-like replacement for Ross Barkley, who could leave Everton as he approaches the final year of his contract.

