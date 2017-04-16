Man United plot £125m double swoop on Atletico

Manchester United are reportedly planning moves for Atletico Madrid duo Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak ahead of the summer transfer window.

Griezmann, 25, has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford after the club came to know of his £85m release clause.



On the other hand, goalkeeper Oblak has also emerged as a transfer target for United with David de Gea likely to push for a move to Real Madrid this summer.



According to The Star, the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the Atleti pairing and could lodge a combined £125m offer in order to pursue the players' services in the off-season.



Both Griezmann and Oblak have been part of Atletico's rise to the upper echelons of European football, and this could put United at a disadvantage, should they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.



Manchester United can qualify for the elite competition via a top-four finish to the Premier League season or by lifting the Europe League title.

