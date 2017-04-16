Man Utd ready to offer bumper contract to Ibrahimovic

Manchester United are reportedly set to fend off interest in Zlatan Ibrahimovic by offering him a fresh one-year contract on a substantial wage rise.

The big Swede joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain on a free last summer and has since netted an impressive tally of 28 goals across all competitions.



Though many predicted that the 35-year-old would struggle with the pace of the English game, Ibrahimovic has managed to answer his critics, and he is now being tipped to accept the 12-month extension attached to his existing deal.



According to The Mirror, United are prepared to keep hold of Ibrahimovic for at least another season with the club's hierarchy willing to offer a salary package worth £20m-a-year - similar to what he would receive in the MLS.



Nevertheless, the veteran has yet to express his desire to prolong his Old Trafford stay with the club yet to be assured of Champions League football for next season.



Manchester United currently sit four points off the fourth-placed Manchester City, but they could as well qualify by lifting the Europa League crown.

