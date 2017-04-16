Ranieri's Premier League return?

Claudio Ranieri made history last season, when he lead Leicester City to a completely unexpected Premier League title. When his team failed to match that standard this season and found themselves battling relegation, the Italian was sacked. He may now be set to return to the Premier League to replace another Italian manager.





Watford have established themselves as a stable Premier League club since their promotion from the Championship, currently sitting in tenth place in England's top division. Despite that, the club's owners are still seeing this season as a slight disappointment and appear to be growing impatient with current manager Walter Mazzarri.



Mazzarri has struggled to grasp the English language since his appointment at Vicarage Road, making communication difficult with his players. Mazzarri insists that this is not a problem, but the owners are not so convinced.



The Express today reports that Mazzarri will be sacked at the end of the season and replaced by Claudio Ranieri. The former Leicester manager has a point to prove in the Premier League after his dismissal, whilst Watford chiefs feel he is the man to push the Hornets on further.



Ranieri has told Watford that he will not discuss a potential move whilst Mazzarri is still in charge, meaning that it is likely to be a deal that will not be completed until the Premier League season is finished.





