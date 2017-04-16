Karim Benzema considering Arsenal move?

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could make a surprise move to Arsenal in the summer with the north London willing to offer him a double-your-money contract.

The France international has been a regular fixture under Zinedine Zidane this term, but he still receives a lot of stick from the club's faithful owing to his perceived attitude on the pitch.



According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Gunners could finally land their long-term target this summer with the club's hierarchy willing to make Benzema the highest-earner in Premier League history.



Benzema is currently on a £150,000-a-week package at the Bernabeu, and the Gunners are willing to double his salary in order to lure him to the English capital.



The former Lyon man has been regularly watched by manager Arsene Wenger over the years, and it could cost a fee of around £47m in order to acquire his services in the coming transfer window.



Meanwhile, Benzema's arrival could coincide with the departure of Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, who has been reluctant to ink terms amid the uncertainty of Champions League football for next season.



Arsenal are far from certain from playing in the elite competition next term as they find themselves 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with two games in hand.

