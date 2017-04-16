Benzema in Sanchez out?

Teams are lining up to sign Alexis Sanchez this summer, as speculation continues to build that he will leave the Emirates at the end of the season. If the Chilean does leave North London, Karim Benzema may be the man to replace him, according to reports today.





Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is set to leave the Bernabeu this summer, as the Spanish giants continue to target other strikers around Europe. The Frenchman is unhappy with this and may look to play his football elsewhere.



Benzema is part of the lethal "BBC" strikeforce at Real Madrid, but often receives much less praise than Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. In fact, Benzema has received criticism from fans during his time in Spain, despite a very good scoring record.



Alexis Sanchez looks like he will also be leaving his current club this summer. Arsenal are said to be refusing to match his wage demands, whilst their battle for Champions League football is beginning to fade away. With those two factors not going the way that Sanchez would like, it is unlikely that he will stick around.



Don Balon reports that Arsenal will attempt to sign Benzema in the next transfer window if they lose Alexis Sanchez. AC Milan and Inter Milan are also said to be interested, with the successful team expected to have to pay around £35 million for his services.









