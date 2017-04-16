Real Madrid target Anfield raid

With the summer transfer window quickly approaching, Europe's biggest clubs are producing their shopping lists to prepare for next season. A player who appears to be near the top of Real Madrid's list is Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho .

Coutinho has been a star player for Liverpool again this season, producing crucial goals for the club in their times of need, whilst also having the ability to do the unexpected at any moment.



The Brazilian signed a new contract last summer and Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of him, but the Madrid giants could tempt him if they can produce a big enough bid. Liverpool are looking good for Champions League football next season, which may be enough to keep Coutinho at the club.



The Sunday People reports that Real Madrid are lining up a £70 million bid for Coutinho and will look to move some of their own players on in order to finance the move.



Two of the players that may find themselves being shown the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu are Isco and James Rodriguez. Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are also said to be unsettled at the club, meaning it could be a very busy transfer window for the Madrid club.





