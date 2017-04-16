Conte takes blame for United defeat

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on Sunday, meaning that the gap between them and Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League is now just four points. Manager Antonio Conte was interviewed after the match and took the blame for his team's defeat.





Chelsea appeared to be cruising to the Premier League title a few weeks ago, but defeats to Crystal Palace and now Manchester United have meant that the race for the trophy is now wide open, especially with Spurs in such good form.



Marcus Rashford gave United the lead at Old Trafford after just seven minutes, before Ander Herrera sealed the victory in the early stages of the second half. Chelsea stay top, whilst Manchester United move back up to fifth, four points behind the Champions League spots and with a game more to play.



Speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said "they showed more desire, more ambition, more motivation. In this case, the fault is of the coach. It means the coach was not able to transfer the right concentration, desire, ambition to win this game."



Conte will be hoping that his team can refind their dominant form to seal the title, or they face missing out to in form rivals Tottenham, despite leading the league from the very beginning.





