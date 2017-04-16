James Rodriguez up for sale

Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal have been put on alert amid reports that James Rodriguez could be offloaded from Real Madrid in the summer.





The Colombia international has largely been a bench warmer at the European champions with Zinedine Zidane reluctant to offer him a regular spot ahead of star pairing Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Rodriguez was visibly upset following his substitution in the 4-2 win over Leganes in early April, and his relationship with the gaffer has hit a new low prior to the end of the season.



The Express reports that Rodriguez will be shipped out at the end of the campaign with Los Blancos already looking into possible replacements with Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.



Rodriguez was deemed to have worked out a UK working visa during the winter period before agent Jorge Mendes ruled out the player's transfer until the end of the season.



Despite his reduced gametime, Rodriguez remains one of the most-sought after attackers in world football, and he will want to express himself in a fresh league at the earliest opportunity.

