Man United outcast wants England stay

Belgian international Adnan Januzaj will reportedly hold out for a move to a fellow English club, should he be offloaded by Manchester United at the end of the season.





The 22-year-old linked up with Sunderland on loan at the start of the season after manager Jose Mourinho failed to assure him a regular role in the first XI.



Januzaj has since struggled to make a decent impression at the Wearside, and his failure to score a solitary goal seems to have made Mourinho's mind up to cash in on his signature.



According to The Sun, United will put the attacker up for the sale in the summer with his existing deal due to expire in less than 14 months' time.



However, the winger is in favour of a move to a club based in England, and this could delay United's intention to get rid of the player during the summer transfer window.



Januzaj had his initial success during David Moyes' one-year stint at Old Trafford between 2013 and 2014, but he has simply failed to match his credentials under the Scottish coach at the Wearside.

