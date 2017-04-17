EPL giants want Alvaro Morata

Chelsea and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head in the race to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata in the coming transfer window.

The Spain international has largely played second fiddle to Karim Benzema for the centre-forward role, and he is now prepared to move on with suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo could be offered the number 9 position next season.



A report from The Star suggests Morata could be offered an escape route from the Bernabeu with both Chelsea and United vying for his signature.



Morata has made it no secret that he would like to ply his trade in the English top flight, and it is understood that Los Blancos could sanction his sale with Monaco's Kylian Mbappe being lined up as a suitable replacement.



The former Juventus man was valued in excess of £65m during the previous summer transfer window, but his price could be far less this time around owing to his reduced playing time.



Chelsea are understood to consider the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Diego Costa, who could be off to the Chinese Super League in the summer.



Meanwhile, United are still desperate to add a new marksman to their ranks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic unlikely to sustain a prolonged run next season due to his trailing age.

