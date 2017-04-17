Deulofeu could play for Barcelona next season

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has revealed that the club are seriously looking into the prospect of activating the buy-back clause to re-sign Everton's Gerard Deulofeu .





The Spain international, who joined the Toffees from Barcelona for £4.3m in 2015, has flourished in his loan spell with AC Milan after falling out-of-favour at Goodison in the first-half of the season.



Deulofeu has provided two goals and four assists in just 13 outings for the Rossoneri, and this recently earned him a national call-up following a three-year wait.



Speaking to Catalan station TV3, Fernandez confirmed that the Spanish champions will seek to trigger the £10.2m buy-back option in Deulofeu's contract in order to integrate him into the Barcelona first-team next season.



He said: "The club are firmly considering the option to bring him back to play for the first team next season,"



Deulofeu was largely an outsider under manager Ronald Koeman in the Premier League after having been restricted to just four league starts this term.

