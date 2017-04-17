Jurgen Klopp plans to secure £76m double deal

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will reportedly place emphasis on bolstering the defence and midfield this summer with moves for Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita respectively.

The Reds look on course for a return to the Champions League next season as they hold third place in the domestic division with just five games to play.



According to The Times, Klopp has set his sights on yet another Southampton player with Virgil van Dijk high on his transfer shortlist.



Van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best performing central defenders in England, and he could be available for a sum in the region of £50m in the summer transfer window.



Meanwhile, Keita, currently at high-flying RB Leipzig is the other on Klopp's radar as he looks to add more steel to his midfield ahead of a potential title challenge next season.



The Guinea international, who is often likened to Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante, could be prised away from Leipzig for a £26m fee in the summer.



Liverpool have their Champions League destiny in their own hands as they hold a six point advantage over fifth-placed Manchester United with a better goal difference.

