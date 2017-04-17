Kolasinac to Arsenal not yet done

Schalke 04 Sead Kolasinac has yet to decide on whether to join Premier League club Arsenal in the summer, Football Italia claims.





A recent report from The Sun suggested that the left-back had settled a pre-contract agreement with the north London club after they offered a better financial package when compared to both AC Milan and Everton.



However, the move has now been put into doubt by the player's father who insists that his son will pick one of AC Milan or Arsenal by next week.



“A decision on Kolasinac will be decided next week." he was quoted as saying on Football Italia.



Chinese group Sino-Europe Sports recently completed their long-awaited takeover of the Rossoneri, and it is suggested that the new ownership may have tempted Kolasinac to reconsider his decision.



Kolasinac, who has notched three goals and five assists in the Bundesliga this term, missed his side's surprise 2-1 defeat to bottom side Darmstadt with an adductor injury.

