Alexis Sanchez set for PSG move?

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez could be off to French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, European expert Andy Brassell reveals.





The Chile international has been in fine form for the north London giants with 22 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, but this has not been sufficient to push his side towards Champions League football.



Arsene Wenger's side are currently 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City with two games in hand, and it is suggested that the 28-year-old will leave if they fail to qualify for the elite competition for the 20th straight season.



In a report in The Express, Brassell feels that the attacker could be tempted by a move to the French capital, who could be willing to match his staggering wage demands of around £400,000-a-week.



“He’s someone who can play wide as well as backing up Edison Cavani in the centre,” Brassell told BT Sport, via The Express. “Lucas Moura could go and Hatem Ben Arfa will probably go, so there will be some wiggle room.”



Sanchez will be approaching the final year of his Arsenal contract in the summer and the club's hierarchy remain hopeful of extending his deal with a decent rise in his current £130,000 weekly wages.

