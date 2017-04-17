Galatasaray to pursue Barcelona defender

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly lining up a summer move for versatile Barcelona star Javier Mascherano .

The Argentina international had been tipped to leave Barca at the end of the previous campaign before he committed his future to the Spanish champions on a fresh contract.



Mascherano has since been in and out of the Barcelona first-team through injury, and this has seen Samuel Umtiti occupy a regular role at the heart of the defence.



According to Turkish source Sozcu, the 32-year-old faces an uncertain future at the La Liga holders beyond the summer with the club set to perform a massive clear out upon manager Luis Enrique's departure.



The former West Ham and Liverpool man has two years left on his existing deal, and he could be sold out for a bargain price with Galatasaray keen on pursuing his services.



Mascherano was outplayed in the midfield during Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, quarter-final, first-leg, and he is now doubtful for the reverse fixture with a calf problem.

