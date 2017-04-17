Galatasaray to pursue Barcelona defender
Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly lining up a summer move for versatile Barcelona star Javier Mascherano.
The Argentina international had been tipped to leave Barca at the end of the previous campaign before he committed his future to the Spanish champions on a fresh contract.
Mascherano has since been in and out of the Barcelona first-team through injury, and this has seen Samuel Umtiti occupy a regular role at the heart of the defence.
According to Turkish source Sozcu, the 32-year-old faces an uncertain future at the La Liga holders beyond the summer with the club set to perform a massive clear out upon manager Luis Enrique's departure.
The former West Ham and Liverpool man has two years left on his existing deal, and he could be sold out for a bargain price with Galatasaray keen on pursuing his services.
Mascherano was outplayed in the midfield during Juventus' 3-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, quarter-final, first-leg, and he is now doubtful for the reverse fixture with a calf problem.
Liverpool news
Jurgen Klopp plans to secure £76m double deal
Real Madrid target Anfield raid
Official Site: Emre: Reds owe fans a flying start
West Ham news
Manchester City captain wanted by Premier League clubs
Antonio out for the season
Official Site: Kouyate up for PFA award