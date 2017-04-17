John Terry will leave Chelsea

Chelsea legend John Terry has announced that he will leave the club after almost twenty years with them at the end of the season, as he looks to prolong his playing career.

Terry made his Chelsea debut in 1998 and has gone on to make 713 appearances for the club, the majority of which he was named captain for. Apart from a short loan spell with Nottingham Forest in 2000, Chelsea are the only club that John Terry has appeared for.



Rumours have emerged this week that a club from Dubai are targeting Terry, although the former England captain has not yet announced where he will be playing next season.



Terry, who is now thirty six years old, sees his contract expire in this summer and has announced that he will not be looking to renew it. He has made just four competitive starts this season for the club as Antonio Conte has continued to pick the in form back line that has lead them to the top of the Premier League.



As part of his statement, Terry added "I'm eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I've always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of the season is the right time for the club and I."



As Chelsea show signs that they may be stumbling towards the end of the season, John Terry may still have a big part to play for the club, as the Blues look to regain the Premier League title.





