Arsenal begin Oxlade-Chamberlain contract talks

England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could earn a fresh extension at the Emirates following his promising form over the course of the season.

The 23-year-old has impressed in parts during the ongoing campaign, and his recent adaptability to the central midfield position appears to have impressed the Gunners' hierarchy.



According to The Mail, the north London giants have resumed talks over a fresh contract with the Ox amid speculation that Liverpool could move in for his services.



Jurgen Klopp's side are understood to be keen on adding the versatile attacker to their ranks, and they are prepared to wait for another year in order to acquire his services on a free transfer.



Arsenal have been more concerned over the contract situation of star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, but they now seem to have realised the importance of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has stood out from the rest in recent games.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has made just 13 league starts under Arsene Wenger this term, and this could hinder talks over a proposed deal beyond the end of next season.

