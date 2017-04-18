AC Milan plan fresh attempt for Chelsea star

AC Milan will reportedly lodge a fresh assault to sign Chelsea playmaker Cesc Fabregas when the transfer window reopens in July.

The Spain international has been in and out of the Blues first XI this term with manager Antonio Conte sticking with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic as his preferred central midfield combination.



Fabregas had recently earned a regular role ahead of Nemanja Matic in the starting lineup but he is now back in the position where it all began at the start of the season.



According to The Mirror, the Rossoneri will plan a new approach for the former Arsenal man, who is currently valued in the £25m range.



One stumbling block in the deal would be the midfielder's £156,000 weekly wages with the Rossoneri owners reluctant to spend big from the off.



Sino-Europe Sports recently took over the ownership of the famous old club, but they are primarily focused on owning a stadium before expressing their spending power in the transfer market.

