Thibaut Courtois out of FA Cup clash against Spurs

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is unlikely to be fit in time to feature in his side's crunch FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international injured his ankle during a basketball promotional shoot made on behalf of the Blues, and this saw him miss the 2-0 league defeat to Manchester United over the weekend.



According to The Mirror, the 24-year-old will play no part versus London rivals Spurs as he has yet to recover from his injury setback last week.



The Premier League leaders looked out of sorts in all departments against the Red Devils on Sunday, and they will have to be in the best of shape in order to get a win over Spurs, who have scored goals for fun in recent weeks.



Mauricio Pochettino's side have netted over three goals a game on average over the past 10 outings, and they are likely to test the Blues' backline, which has failed to keep a cleansheet in the last five games.

