Jose Mourinho eyes move for striker duo

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be prepared to cough up fees in excess of £160m in order to sign both Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Griezmann, currently in the ranks of Atletico Madrid, has been continuously linked with a move to Old Trafford with a £85m release clause present on his contract, The Mail claims.



Meanwhile, Everton ace Romelu Lukaku is the other on the Red Devils radar following a promising season where he netted over 20 goals in the English top flight.



The Toffees are yet to progress with contract talks with the Belgian, and it is suggested that they could accept a sum in excess of £75m for his sale in the summer.



Mourinho has seen his side overly reliant on veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season, and he is now prepared to bring in younger recruits, who could potentially compete with the big Swede for the role upfront.



Ibrahimovic, 35, has performed with flying colours this season, and he is currently United's leading scorer by a long margin with 28 goals across all competitions.

