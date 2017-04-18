Man Utd to ignore Kieran Tierney

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is unlikely to move for Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney despite the positive feedback from the Red Devils scouts in recent weeks.

The teenager has been recently linked with a potential £10m move to Old Trafford following a promising season which has seen him provide eight assists from the left side of the defence.



Luke Shaw's future at left-back has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, and according to The Record, the Special One does not consider Tierney as the perfect replacement.



The Red Devils had courted strong interest in France international Benjamin Mendy prior to his move to Monaco from Marseille last summer, and the 22-year-old remains the prime option for the club ahead of the coming transfer window.



Mendy will nevertheless not come on the cheap this summer with the Principality outfit having placed a £55m price tag on their promising defender.



The 22-year-old is well known for his attacking prowess from the backline after having amassed eight assists with a tireless work rate - something Mourinho prefers in his players.

