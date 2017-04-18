Liverpool planning bid for Arsenal winger

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up an approach for Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The England international has been impressive for the north London giants in the second half of the campaign, and this recently earned him a starting role for the Three Lions against Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier.



According to The Liverpool Echo, the Reds hierarchy could be planning a summer move for the versatile attacker despite manager Jurgen Klopp labelling the speculation as 'nonsense' earlier in the campaign.



Oxlade-Chamberlain currently has just 14 months' left on his previous deal and the Gunners' hierarchy remain hopeful of securing his long-term future after having recently begun negotiations over a fresh deal.



Nevertheless, the club are prepared to oversee the worst situation, and have valued their asset at around £35m - £10m more than what the Reds would be willing to offer.



The Ox put up a strong performance in the Gunners' 2-1 league win over Middlesbrough on Monday night with manager Arsene Wenger opting to play him at right wing-back in a much changed 3-4-2-1 formation.

