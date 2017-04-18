Hector Bellerin to Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to spend in excess of £200m as he bids to change the overall shape of his backline in the summer.

The Citizens are expected to make drastic changes in the full-back positions with Gael Clichy, Aleksandar Kolarov, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna all likely to be released at the expiry of their contracts this summer.



According to The Manchester Evening News, the club's faithful have urged Guardiola to move in for Bellerin, who he had previously watched in the La Masia academy.



Bellerin, 22, linked up with Arsenal from Spanish champions Barcelona in the summer of 2011, and has since evolved to become one of the Premier League's leading right-backs.



The Spain international currently has a contract with the Gunners until 2023, and this could end any impending interest with the north London side likely to demand fees in excess of £50m.



Bellerin has recently received the backing of manager Arsene Wenger, who insists that the player is still struggling with the ankle problem sustained in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season.

