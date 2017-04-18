Tony Pulis hints at future Jonny Evans sale

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis admits his side may have to part ways with defender Jonny Evans , should a big-money offer come by in the summer transfer window.





The former Manchester United man linked up with the Baggies in the summer of 2015 and has since been one of the most consistent performers for the west Midlands club.



Evans had been the subject of a £15m approach from league giants Arsenal during the previous summer transfer window, but their offer eventually turned out to be below the Baggies' £25m valuation.



In a report in The Birmingham Mail, Pulis insists that it would be hard to keep hold of Evans this time around following his promising form in the Baggies' shirt.



Evans has merged an impressive partnership alongside veteran Gareth McAuley at the heart of the defender, and this has pushed the Baggies to eighth in the league standings, just one below a potential Europa League qualification spot.



The 29-year-old has appeared in over 50 league outings under Pulis, netting two goals in the process.

