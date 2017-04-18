Harry Redknapp back in management

Harry Redknapp has made a return as a football manager, taking over Birmingham City following the resignation of Gianfranco Zola on Monday. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has a big task on his hands as the club are battling against relegation from the Championship.





Following a 2-0 defeat to Burton Albion on Monday, Birmingham have slipped to 20th place in the Championship, sitting just three points above the relegation zone. There are just three games remaining this season, and Redknapp will have to hit the ground running if he is to keep the club up.



Gianfranco Zola received much criticism during his time at St Andrews, winning just two games out of the twenty two he was in charge for. This has seen the club slip from play off hopefuls to relegation candidates.



Redknapp, now seventy, has a wealth of experience to use, having managed a long list of clubs, including Tottenham, West Ham, QPR and Portsmouth. His most recent managerial role came a couple of seasons ago with the Jordan national team, although he acted as a football advisor at Derby County last season too.



If the pressure of relegation wasn't big enough, Redknapp's first game in charge of the club comes against bitter rivals Aston Villa on Saturday. A win in the West Midlands derby, combined with moving away from the relegation zone would be a fine way to introduce himself to the Birmingham City fans.





