Real Madrid given go-ahead to break transfer record for Eden Hazard

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to lodge a world-record bid to sign Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard .

The Belgium international has been in fine touch for the Blues this season with his 14 goals in 30 outings pushing the club towards a fifth Premier League title.



Hazard has already been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year - an accolade he won in the 2014-15 season and his showing have captured the attention of Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is said to be desperate to keep Hazard in west London for the long-term, but according to Diario Gol, Los Blancos will seek to prise away the Belgian with a mega-money offer.



Hazard is currently valued in excess of £85m at the Premier League leaders, and it is reported that Real would be willing to pay as much as £100m in order to pursue the playmaker in the summer.



Such a deal would be beneficial for both clubs with Conte weighing up a move to re-sign former striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton in the off-season.

