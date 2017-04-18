Juan Mata heading for Man United exit?

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has emerged as a potential target for Turkish giants Besiktas ahead of the summer transfer window.





The Spain international was initially expected to struggle for playing time at Old Trafford this season after Jose Mourinho ignored his services at former club Chelsea owing to his poor work rate.



However, the 28-year-old has managed to prove Mourinho wrong over the course of the season after having enjoyed a productive campaign with 10 goals across all competitions.



Mata currently has just 14 months' left on his existing United contract, and it is suggested that he could be sold with Anderson Talisca lined up as a suitable replacement.



Talisca, who is currently on a 1+1 loan deal at Besiktas from Benfica, has impressed for the Istanbul outfit this season, and this has urged Mourinho to lodge a potential bid for his signature, Fanatik reports.



The Brazilian-born ace had been the subject of interest from both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool during the previous summer transfer window, but unfortunately, neither could succeed in obtaining a work permit for the £20m-rated attacker.



Mata has been a key performer in the Premier League for both Chelsea and United, and he is likely to attract interest from a whole host of clubs, should Mourinho decide to let go of the player.

