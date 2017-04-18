Leicester's Champions League dream over

Leicester City's European adventure came to an end on Tuesday night as they lost 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid, following a 1-1 scoreline on the night at the King Power Stadium.





Coming into the match with just a one goal deficit from the first leg, the Foxes believed that they had a good chance of progressing through to the semi finals of the competition, despite being huge underdogs. Leicester are used to being up against the odds, having shocked everybody with their Premier League success last season and their progression in the Champions League this.



The home side started well, being pushed on by a capacity home crowd, who were in high spirits and hoping to witness an historic night. On twenty six minutes, completely against the run of play, the visitors took the lead through a perfectly placed Saul Niguez header.



Leicester now had to score three goals if they were to progress due to the away goal that Atletico had to their name. The Foxes continued to attack and Jamie Vardy gave them some hope just after the hour mark, levelling the scores on the night.



It wasn't to be for Leicester City however, as they were unable to find the breakthrough that would have left them needing just one goal. Last season's Premier League Champions see their European journey come to an end, but the standing ovation from the fans at the final whistle showed just how proud they were of their players.









