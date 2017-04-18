United captain unsure about future at the club

Ashley Young wore the captain's armband for Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday, but he has admitted that he doesn't know if he will still be at Old Trafford next season.





After initially struggling to earn a place in Jose Mourinho's first team plans, Young has worked his way into the starting lineup and become a regular choice for Manchester United of late. However, The Sun today reports that Young is uncertain about his future with the club.



Young, now 31, looked likely to leave the club in January, when interest from the Chinese Super League intensified. When questioned about his future with the Red Devils, he replied "There's always speculation, especially when there is a transfer window and you're not playing."



To cast further doubt on his future with the club, Jose Mourinho is said to be preparing a complete overhaul of his Manchester United squad, with a huge transfer budget available. With lots of players coming in, some will have to depart, and Ashley Young will potentially be one of those.





