Bournemouth favourites to sign Chelsea defender

Bournemouth are reportedly in pole position to sign Chelsea defender John Terry when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The England international had been tipped to leave the Blues last summer but he opted to pen a fresh one-year contract on a significant pay cut.



Following a few months of regular action, Terry has largely struggled for first-team action with his only appearances coming in the Cup games.



Terry is due to part ways with the Premier League leaders during the off-season, but he is still understood to want to prolong his stay in the Premier League.



According to The Mirror, the Cherries are favourites to secure a Bosman move for the centre-back after having failed with a transfer approach during the winter period.



Terry is nevertheless expected to wait until the end of the season to make a final decision with the Blues on course to lift their fifth Premier League crown.



Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend, and Terry could find himself on the bench with Antonio Conte unlikely to take any risks with unnecessary changes.

