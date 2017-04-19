Man Utd plan fresh £120,000-a-week contract for key midfielder

Manchester United are prepared to reward midfielder Ander Herrera with a fresh long-term target following his impressive form for the club in the ongoing season.





The former Athletic Bilbao star has been in a commanding influence at the heart of the midfield this season with his interception capabilities proving key to United's long unbeaten league run.



According to The Mail, the Red Devils will seek to agree a new contract with the Spain international, who has just 14 months left on his existing deal.



Mourinho initially had concerns over the player's commitment at Old Trafford, but he is now confident that the midfielder will ink a new contract on wages worth £120,000-a-week - a 60 percent increase on his previous salary.



Herrera had struggled to cement a regular place under his former managers, but he has managed to convince Mourinho that he is the right man to solidify the heart of the midfield.



With veteran Michael Carrick yet to receive a potential extension, Herrera could be expected to move into a deep-lying holding role ahead of the 2017/18 season.

