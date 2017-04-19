Sead Kolasinac receives assurances over Wenger stay

Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac has received the guarantee that manager Arsene Wenger would remain in-charge of Arsenal ahead of his proposed move to the Emirates in the summer.





The Bosnia international is currently mulling over contract offers from both AC Milan and Arsenal, but it is suggested that he could favour a move to north London due to the presence of Wenger.



According to The Mail, the 23-year-old is likely to make his decision in the coming week, and part of the agreement is set to depend on the contract status of the long-standing manager.



Kolasinac, who is a left-back by trade, will be available on a Bosman in the summer after he turned down a fresh contract at the Veltins-Arena.



He has also received interest from league rivals Everton, but the Merseyside club appear to have ended their pursuit owing to the player's high signing-on fee.



Kolasinac has directly contributed to eight goals for Schalke in the Bundesliga campaign, and he could be tipped to offer stiff competition to Nacho Monreal, who has been far from his best form this term.

