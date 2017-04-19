Jose Mourinho wants to re-sign former Man Utd ace

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to rival a long list of clubs in order to re-sign former graduate Michael Keane from Burnley in the summer.

The 24-year-old left the Red Devils for Burnley on a short-term loan in September 2014 before the move was made permanent for £2.5m at the start of 2015.



Keane has since emerged as a top performer for the Clarets at the heart of the defence, and his showing has been recognised by England boss Gareth Southgate, who gave him his Three Lions debut against Germany last month.



According to The Mirror, United will seek to bring their former defender back to Old Trafford this summer with Mourinho keen to add an additional centre-back to his ranks.



League rivals Manchester City, Chelsea and Everton have also been credited with an interest in the promising centre-back with the latter of the trio deemed favourites to sign the Clarets ace.



Manchester United may have to cough up at least 10 times of their previous sale price if they are to prise away Keane from Turf Moor in the summer.



Keane has been ever-present for Sean Dyche's side, who look to have secured their Premier League status owing to their excellent home form.

