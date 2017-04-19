Liverpool to sign Manchester City star?

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a £20m move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart ahead of the summer transfer window.





Belgium shot-stopper Simon Mignolet has impressed for the Reds over the past couple of weeks, but it seems that this has not been sufficient to convince Jurgen Klopp that he is the right man for the number one role next term.



According to The Sun, Klopp will move in for a new player between the sticks with Hart being identified as the perfect fit.



Hart, who is currently on a season-long loan at Torino, is keen on a return to England this summer, and this could see him join one of City's rivals with Pep Guardiola unlikely to depend on his services.



The 29-year-old has appeared in 31 outings for the Serie A club during the ongoing campaign - keeping five cleansheets in the process.



He is currently valued at around £20m with the Citizens open to the prospect of offloading their asset to a domestic rival.

